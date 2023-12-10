Situation in power system is under control, 455 settlements have been cut off due to bad weather and shelling, - Ministry of Energy

As of December 10, due to bad weather, hostilities, and technological disruptions, 455 settlements are without electricity, restrictions on electricity supply are not applied in any of the regions.

As noted, power outages are recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Chernihiv, and Zaporizhia regions.

"The situation in the power system is stable and under control. There are no planned outages of consumers," the message says.

