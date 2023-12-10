Zelensky spoke on phone with Macron: Next French defence package will significantly increase Ukraine’s firepower

While in Argentina, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Zelensky said this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"I informed Emmanuel about the developments at the front and thanked him for the military assistance provided by France. We discussed our priority needs and the next French defence package, which will significantly increase Ukraine's firepower.

I thanked him for preparing to receive Ukrainian pilots for the second stage of the F-16 training programme," Zelensky said.

He also spoke about the functioning of the "grain corridor", which, despite all Russia's efforts, has already transported 7.5 million tonnes of cargo.

"I also stressed the importance of opening negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU at the European Council summit. Ukraine has fulfilled all the necessary recommendations of the European Commission. The European Council's decision will have a significant impact on the motivation of Ukrainian society and the army. In this regard, I highly appreciate President Macron's personal efforts to ensure the unity of the EU," Zelensky concluded.