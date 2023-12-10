Active hostilities continue in Bakhmut direction, Defence Forces repel 14 attacks in 24 hours - Land Forces

In the Bakhmut direction, Russian troops are using more kamikaze drones (31 UAVs over the past day), and in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction, more aircraft, weather permitting.

The head of the public relations service of the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Volodymyr Fitio said this in a telethon, Censor.NET reports citing ZN.ua.

Fitio also noted that active hostilities continue in the Bakhmut sector. Ukrainian troops repelled 14 occupiers' attacks in the area of Klishchiivka, Bohdanivka and Ivanivske over the last day.

"Occupiers fired 389 times at Ukrainian positions with artillery. This number is virtually the same as in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction. This may indicate a sufficient number of shells, as well as the absence of significant logistical problems," he added.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 183 occupants and destroyed 19 units of Russian military equipment in the Bakhmut direction.

