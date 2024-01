Russian troops continue to strike in the Kherson region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"Ivanivka came under enemy fire. A 52-year-old woman was wounded in the village and hospitalised. Doctors are conducting further examination," the link says.

