President Zelensky and President Peña of Paraguay discuss implementation of Peace Formula and deepening trade and economic cooperation

During his working visit to Argentina, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with President of the Republic of Paraguay Santiago Peña.

This is reported on the president's website, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the head of state thanked Paraguay for its strong support for Ukraine within international organisations.

Zelensky informed his Paraguayan counterpart about the progress in implementing the Ukrainian peace formula and the results of three meetings of national security and foreign policy advisers.

Read more: Zelensky spoke on phone with Macron: Next French defence package will significantly increase Ukraine’s firepower

"We are extremely interested in involving Paraguay in the implementation of our Peace Formula," the President of Ukraine said.

He expressed hope that as many Latin American countries as possible would participate in the next meeting of the advisers in January 2024.

The leaders also exchanged views on the possibilities of deepening trade and economic cooperation between Ukraine and Paraguay.

Zelensky also reportedly invited Peña to pay a visit to Ukraine.