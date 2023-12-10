Ukraine and Bulgaria to cooperate in restoring Ukrainian environment

Ukraine and Bulgaria will implement joint projects to restore the Ukrainian environment.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources.

As noted, Minister Ruslan Strilets and Bulgarian Minister of Environmental Protection and Water Resources Julian Popov signed a memorandum of cooperation on the sidelines of the WTO28.

Strelets shared with his colleague updated data on Russia's destruction of the Ukrainian environment. Popov is not only a regular user, but also an ambassador of the EcoThreat app, which was created to record and show the world every fact of Russia's crimes against nature.

"I am grateful to Bulgaria for its co-leadership of point 8 of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula and its continued support for Ukraine. I am confident that our joint track on strengthening cooperation in environmental issues will have good results," Strilets said.