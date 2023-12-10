Zelensky meets with Uruguayan President Lacalle Pou: discusses possibilities of holding Ukraine-Latin America summit

While on a working visit to Argentina, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with President of Uruguay Luis Lacalle Pou.

This is reported on the President's website

The Head of State thanked for Uruguay's position within the International Maritime Organisation in support of the resolution on the impact of Russia's armed invasion of Ukraine on international shipping, adopted in December this year.

"Today I have the opportunity to personally thank you and the people of your country for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," he said.

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine is currently fighting a difficult battle with Russian troops on the battlefield and is simultaneously working on the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula, which is one of the key political instruments to end the war.

The President of Ukraine highly appreciated the participation of the representative of Uruguay in the third meeting of national security and foreign policy advisers on the implementation of the Peace Formula.

He expressed hope for the participation of the Uruguayan side in the fourth meeting of the advisers in January next year, where, inter alia, it is planned to discuss the preparation of the first inaugural Global Peace Summit.

Special attention was paid to the possibility of holding a Ukraine-Latin America summit.

It is noted that Zelensky invited Luis Lacalle Pou to pay a visit to Ukraine.