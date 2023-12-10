We really value freedom - Zelenskyy met with newly elected President of Argentina Milei. VIDEO

The president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the newly elected President of Argentina in Buenos Aires, Javier Milei.

As Censor.NET informs, this is reported on official telegram of Zelenskyy.

The message reads: "Buenos Aires. I met with Javier Milei and congratulated him on his official inauguration as President of Argentina.

Today in the squares and streets of Buenos Aires very often sounded the word "freedom" - libertad. And this unites us - Ukraine and Argentina. We truly value freedom, we truly defend it, and we truly stand ready to strengthen freedom together."