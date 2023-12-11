98 clashes per day: AFU repelled all attacks in Shakhtarsk and Kupyansk directions

The Russian Federation continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, and fires multiple rocket launchers not only at military but also at numerous civilian targets in our country.

The operational situation in the area of responsibility of the OSGT "North" in Volyn and Polesia sectors remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Khortytsia" separate military unit in the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Synkivka and Petropavlivka of Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, our defenders repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of Terniv, Vesele of Donetsk region and Makiivka of Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled 13 enemy attacks in the areas of Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka of Donetsk region. The Ukrainian defence forces continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy, and consolidating their positions.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who keeps trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The defence forces successfully repelled 49 enemy attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, south of Severne and Tonenke, Pervomaiske in Donetsk region.

In the Marinka sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where our defenders repelled 18 attacks.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, our defenders repelled all enemy attacks in the area south-east of Vuhledar in Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled three enemy attacks near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

At the same time, in the Melitopol sector, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire frontline.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson sector, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to hold their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, conducting counter-battery combat and inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.