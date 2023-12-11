Ihnat about night attack on Kyiv: it was matter of minutes to destroy ballistics

This night in Kyiv and Kyiv region, the alarm was announced immediately after the first explosions, because ballistic missiles fly quickly, and air defense forces have a few minutes to respond to the threat.

This was stated by the speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat on the air of TV-maraphone, Censor.NET informs with the reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, the Russians launched missiles this night flying a ballistic trajectory from a northern direction. Probably, the enemy launched from the territory of the Bryansk region.

"You know what ballistics is, so the time for declaring an air raid is limited. This is not the first time, because ballistics flies extremely fast. Literally - a few minutes in order to react by the air defense and to destroy them," Ihnat explained.

As reported, today, December 11, at about 4:00, the ruscists launched another missile strike on Kyiv, tentatively, of a ballistic type. According to the Air Forces, air defense forces destroyed 8 ballistic missiles and 18 "shaheds" at night