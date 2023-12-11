Europe should now help Ukraine in "any possible way" to avoid war with Russia in future, - Czech Foreign Minister Lipavsky

Now Europe must help Ukraine in any possible way in order to avoid an increase in the threat of a military clash with Russia in the future. Support for Ukraine should become the main task and part of the strategy to counter the harmful influence of the Russian Federation in Europe.

This was stated in an interview with RBC-Ukraine by Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky, Censor.NET reports.

"I will be very frank: even if we stop supporting Ukraine now and Ukraine fails, we as Europe, as the European community, as the transatlantic community, will face Russia even closer. Therefore, we need to help Ukraine in any possible way, "Lipavsky said

He added that the "huge task" of European partners is to send and provide this aid.

"And again, even if we did not send it to Ukraine, in a few years Russia will think of something new, and this will remain a threat to European security. So we need to do it now. This is for the benefit of Ukraine, for our benefit, and it will be a very big task, "the Czech Foreign Minister emphasized.

According to the Czech Foreign Minister, it is now obvious that the war is moving towards a war of attrition, when the forces of the countries are leveling off. The diplomat noted that Russia has resources and is ready to spend a lot of human lives.

"Our task is to provide enough military equipment for you, Ukrainians, who are fighting with the Russians. So, this will be the main task next year, and it should become part of our strategy to counter Russia's harmful influence in Europe," Lipavsky added.

