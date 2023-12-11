Russia’s losses in East are 8 times greater than those of Defense Forces. Invaders rely on human resources, - Syrskyi

Russian occupation forces continue to conduct offensive operations in Kupyansk, Lyman and Bakhmut directions.

This was announced by the commander of the Ground Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, Censor.NET reports.

"To create conditions for blocking Kupyansk, the enemy is trying to seize the village of Sinkivka with the forces of assault units. However, it bears significant losses in manpower. In this connection, it began to transfer assault units from reserve to this area.



In addition, the Russian invaders carry out active offensive actions in the directions of Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Lyman First and in the direction of Siversk, "the report said.

On the Lyman direction, the invaders are advancing with the aim of displacing Ukrainian forces beyond the Сhornyy Zherebets River and from the Serebryansk forestry area.

"It is conducting unsuccessful assault operations in the directions of Zhytlivka, Terni, and is constantly moving personnel from the territory of the Russian Federation to reinforce assault units.



Significant efforts are also being concentrated by the Russian occupiers on the Bakhmut direction, to the north and west of Bakhmut. For assault actions, they are utilizing airborne units, special forces, and the 200th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Northern Fleet.



Despite the difficult conditions and continuous offensive actions of the invaders, our soldiers steadfastly hold the occupied borders, show high professionalism, courage and heroism," Syrskyi emphasized.

Commanders analyze the operational situation and develop effective ways to further destroy the enemy.

"In the East, the loss of Russians killed is about eight times higher than the loss of the Ukrainian defense forces. Despite this, the Russian invaders rely on human resources. Unlike the enemy, the Ukrainian defense forces are trying to achieve success through successful tactical actions, well-aimed artillery fire, mortars, strike drones and small arms.



Only in November, the defense forces destroyed about eleven thousand enemy personnel and more than 1,100 units of military equipment: about 130 tanks and 260 units of artillery and mortars of various calibers," the commander concluded.

