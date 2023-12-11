EU should show that there is no fatigue from war and support for Ukraine, - Romanian Foreign Minister Odobescu

The EU countries should maintain their political commitment and support for Ukraine in repelling Russian aggression. The EU must show that it is not tired of war and can act effectively.

This was stated by Romanian Foreign Minister Luminica Odobescu before the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"It is crucial that the EU maintains its political commitment and support for Ukraine. We must show that there is no fatigue and that the EU can act when security in its immediate neighborhood is at stake. It is a matter of responsibility and it is a matter of trust," she emphasized.

Odobescu said that this week the European Council should make the right political decision on Ukraine and Moldova.

"Romania supports the adoption of a comprehensive package, including macro-financial assistance, and, of course, the start of EU accession negotiations with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova," she emphasized.

"We must also continue to put pressure on Russia and hopefully adopt the 12th package of sanctions soon," she added.