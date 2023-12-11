Tens of thousands of people mobilised to Russian army in occupied Crimea - Tasheva

According to official data, since 2014, about 40,000 people have been called up for military service in the occupied Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, citing Drone.Media, the Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Tamila Tasheva said this in an interview.

According to the official, the statistics on the mobilisation of men on the occupied peninsula is "classified information".

"We try to monitor it through additional sources. For example, it is the allocation of land plots to those who have joined the contract service. Or the number of funerals. It's hard to say for sure, but these are tens of thousands of people mobilised during the entire period of the full-scale invasion, but not all of them are known," Tasheva said.

She also noted that since 2014, about 40,000 people have been called up for military service in Crimea.

"This is definitely a violation of international humanitarian law, it is a crime. Since the occupying power has no right to conscript citizens living in this territory into its armed forces, this is a violation of the Geneva Convention," Tasheva concluded.