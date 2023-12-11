Today we will send three clear messages to Hungary, - French Foreign Minister Colonna

During today’s meeting, European foreign ministers will focus on Hungary’s special position.

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna said this before the start of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"I want to believe that we will be united in various issues of support, because it is in our security interests and our values. So we will send clear signals today during this Council to our Hungarian partner," Kolonna said.

She emphasised three aspects of support. First of all, it is to adapt the work of the European Peace Fund, "so that it can continue to help Ukraine, to direct its resources to production assistance and the purchase of equipment".

Secondly, it is the strengthening of sanctions: "We want the 12th package of sanctions against Russia to be adopted by the end of the year."

Thirdly, when asked about the start of negotiations on Ukraine and Moldova's accession to the EU, Colonna replied: "You have no doubt seen that the President of the Republic has reiterated that France supports such negotiations."

It is worth noting that today's EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels is the final stage in the coordination of positions and preparation of member states for the European Council, which will take place in the same city on 14 and 15 December.