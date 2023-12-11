Russians plan to "nationalise" land plots of Ukrainians in occupied territories - National Resistance Centre

The enemy plans to take an inventory of land plots and "nationalise" those whose owners refuse to re-register their ownership.

This is reported by the Centre of National Resistance, Censor.NET reports.

"In order to register ownership in accordance with the occupation legislation, it is necessary to obtain a Russian passport. Therefore, the enemy is actually pursuing a policy of blackmail in the temporarily occupied territories.

At the same time, the Russians threaten not only to take away the land of Ukrainians but also everything built on this site," the statement said.

Read more: Approximately 20% of Ukrainian lands are unfit for cultivation due to war, - Ministry of Agrarian Policy