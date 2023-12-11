About 160 war crimes of Russian Federation in Ukraine are recorded daily, - Klymenko

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko joined a meeting of G7 Interior and Security Ministers. The focus was on the security situation in Ukraine and Russian war crimes.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, he informed the ministers of the partner countries that investigators of the National Police of Ukraine record an average of 160 such crimes every day.

"Among them are shelling, shootings of civilians, abuse of civilians, sexual violence, illegal deportation, kidnapping, and illegal imprisonment.

Therefore, all the services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are working around the clock to strengthen the security component in the country and improve the efficiency of emergency response," the statement said.

In particular, according to Klymenko, stabilisation measures are being taken in the de-occupied territories, a special database "War criminal" with information about the occupiers has been launched, a network of "Stability Points" has been created, arms trafficking is controlled and hectares of liberated territories are being demined daily.