Border crossing point "Yahodyn-Dorohusk" with Poland has been unblocked, and stable movement of trucks has been restored, according to Kubrakov.

The blockade of the border crossing point "Yahodyn-Dorohusk" with Poland has been finished.

This was reported on Facebook by Vice Prime Minister for Reintegration - Minister of Development of Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure, Oleksandr Kubrakov.

According to his words, stable truck movement has been restored since 02:00 p.m. Fifteen vehicles have passed through in the direction towards Ukraine - they are at the checkpoint. Additionally, 25 trucks are undergoing processing and will be heading towards Poland.

"The largest freight crossing point was blocked for over a month. During this time, the team from the Ministry and the Embassy worked on the unblocking issue on a daily basis. They held dozens of meetings and negotiations at all possible levels. It was a challenging task, but it is not yet completed. The border must be fully unblocked, and further blockages are not allowed. We continue working, taking into account the interests of our carriers and the state," noted Kubrakov.

