European Commission has prepared proposal to use tax on income from frozen assets of RF, - European Commissioner Mamer

On Tuesday, December 12, the European Commission will approve a proposal for a bill to use taxation of income from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine.

This was announced by the official representative of the European Commission, Eric Mamer, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"The board will approve the proposal of the Commission and the High Representative (EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell -ed.) to immobilize the proceeds of the assets of the Central Bank of Russia," the spokesman said at a briefing in Brussels on Monday.

Earlier, European media reported that on December 12, the European Commission may present a proposal to use the income tax from the frozen funds of the Russian Federation.

If approved, the proposal will be considered by the heads of state and government of the EU countries at the summit on December 14-15 in Brussels.

