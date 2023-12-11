EU leaders must agree on both financial aid to Ukraine and military support, - Dutch Prime Minister Rutte

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that EU leaders should agree on both financial assistance to Ukraine and military support.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to European Pravda, Politico quotes him.

"Given the problems in the United States (with the approval of additional aid to Ukraine), where a new support package is blocked, it is very important that we do not have a double blockade against Ukraine," Rutte emphasized.

He added that EU leaders should agree on both financial assistance, as it is crucial for Ukraine to move forward as a state, and military support.

Read more: EU should show that there is no fatigue from war and support for Ukraine, - Romanian Foreign Minister Odobescu

EU leaders will meet in Brussels on Thursday and Friday to discuss a proposal to replenish the European Peace Facility (EPF), used to partially reimburse states for the cost of supplying weapons to Kyiv, with €5 billion instead of the four-year, €20 billion fund proposed earlier this year.

But with Germany facing a budget crisis and Hungary threatening to veto the measure, the outcome of this week's talks is still unclear.

At the same time, an unnamed diplomat told Politico that the EU will not reach an agreement on a €5 billion replenishment of the EPF.

Read more: Hungary blocks all issues concerning Ukraine at EU summit