Russian neo-Nazi militant Petrovsky, whose extradition is sought by Ukraine, remanded in custody in Finland

In Finland, a district court has decided to keep in custody Russian neo-Nazi militant Vojislav Torden (Jan Petrovsky), who is suspected of terrorist crimes in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, this was reported by the Yle TV and radio company.

The decision to extend Petrovsky's detention was made by the court on Monday.

The Border Guard Service demanded the extension of the man's detention.

As noted, the district court decided to conceal the identity of the detainee, but, according to Yle, the trial concerned Petrovsky.

Read more: EU has deployed additional forces to Finland to guard border with Russia.

Earlier, on 8 December, as Censor.NET reported, the Supreme Court of Finland refused to extradite Petrovsky to Ukraine and ordered his release from custody. One of the reasons for the refusal to extradite him was the conditions of detention in Ukrainian prisons.

As a reminder, in August this year, one of the leaders of the Russian mercenary group Rusich, Yan Petrovsky, who is under US sanctions for his participation in the war against Ukraine, was detained in Finland.

He is suspected of terrorist crimes committed at least between June 2014 and August 2015 in Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

On 15 August 2023, the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine sent a request to the relevant Finnish authorities for the detention and temporary arrest of the person and provided the Finnish side with all the necessary information to ensure the arrest.

The Office of the Prosecutor General stated that it would continue to seek the extradition of the Russian militant to Ukraine.