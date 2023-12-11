Occupiers shelled Nikopol region with artillery three times in one day and attacked twice with kamikaze drones

On 11 December, Russians attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipro region with artillery and kamikaze drones.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"It was restless in the Nikopol region again. During the day, the enemy fired three times at the local territories with artillery. He used kamikaze drones twice.

Nikopol was hit the hardest. The aggressor also hit the Marhanets community.

No one was killed or injured," the statement said.

It is also noted that the explosion heard by residents of the Dniprovsky district in the evening was the work of Ukrainian air defence.