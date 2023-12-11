EC has not carried out preparatory work necessary to guarantee Ukraine mutually beneficial negotiations on EU accession - Sijjarto after meeting with Kuleba.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that the European Commission has little idea what impact Ukraine’s EU membership will have on the entire community.

According to Censor.NET, Szijjarto wrote about this on Facebook after a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

"We were talking about Ukraine's European integration ambitions. I told my colleague that this is not a tactical issue for us, but a decision of historic importance for the future of the entire European Union.

No proposal for a solution has been prepared, and the European Commission has little idea what impact Ukraine's EU membership will have on the entire community. It is worth recalling the problems caused by the previous decision of the European Commission on grain transit or the abolition of mandatory licensing of Ukrainian cargo. The European Commission has not completed the preparatory work necessary to ensure that Ukraine is in a mutually beneficial position to negotiate its accession to the EU.

Of course, we also talked about the law on minorities, and I also told my colleague that Hungary expects a return to the conditions of 2015. However, it is undeniable that we both remain committed to the further development of bilateral relations," the statement said.

Read more: On eve of European Council meeting, Kuleba will visit Brussels to discuss launch of EU accession talks with Ukraine