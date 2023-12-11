Slovak minority in Zakarpattia asks Michel and Fico to support Ukraine’s EU accession talks

Representatives of the Slovak national community in Zakarpattia strongly urge all leaders of the EU member states to continue to support Ukraine on its path to European integration.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Zakarpattia Regional Military Administration in a telegram.

"Representatives of the Slovak national community of Transcarpathia published an open appeal to the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico," the statement reads.

Ukrainian Slovaks also urge all leaders of the European Union member states to continue to support Ukraine on its path to European integration.

The appeal was published by the head of the Transcarpathian Regional Cultural and Educational Society of Slovak Women "Dovira" Yana Dudash-Ryzhak and the head of the NGO "Society of Slovak Intellectuals of Transcarpathia" Ernest Horvat.

As noted, they asked to support the decision to open negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU during the European Council meeting to be held on December 14-15, 2023.

