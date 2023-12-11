Ban on sale of oil tankers to Russia has disappeared from draft of new EU sanctions package - Reuters

According to Reuters, European Union countries are close to agreeing on the 12th package of sanctions against Russia. Its main components are a ban on diamonds of Russian origin and new measures to stop the flow of Russian oil, which violates the price cap set by the G7.

The text includes stricter measures on how to prove that Russian oil is sold at a price below the ceiling, but one element aimed at preventing the growth of Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" has been softened.

The agency notes that the European Commission initially wanted to ban the sale of used tankers to Russian companies or for use in Russia, as well as to companies that could use the tankers to circumvent the G7 oil price cap. But this provision was removed. One source said that Mediterranean countries with powerful shipping companies are concerned that these measures could put them at a competitive disadvantage.

In the latest draft of sanctions, shipping companies now only have to "report" such sales.

According to Reuters sources, the "Russia Warning" article has been revised to shorten the list of dual-use goods, with most EU countries saying that the original customs codes were too broad and would have hurt their global trade. Under the proposed package, EU companies will have to force their counterparties to sign contracts prohibiting re-exports to Russia. According to the sources, the article will be applied to existing contracts with a phased transition.

The latest working draft also abolishes the requirement for prior authorization by member states for "any transfer of funds" by a Russian company or a Russian citizen residing in Russia outside the EU. Instead, banks and Russian legal entities or individuals will have to notify the relevant national EU regulatory authorities of transfers of at least EUR 100 thousand, and will report them to the EU executive.

