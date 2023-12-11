During day, Russians fired 18 times from MLRS and mortars at Sumy region border. 70 explosions were recorded
According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a telegram from the Sumy Regional Military Administration.
In particular, it was shelled:
- Seredyna-Buda community: the enemy attacked with MLRS (6 explosions) and mortars (9 explosions).
- Esman community: there was shelling with small arms and mortars (5 explosions).
- Znob-Novhorod community: mortar shelling (3 explosions) was recorded.
- Druzhbivka community: 2 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.
- Velyka Pysarivka community: mortar shelling (10 explosions) and shelling from an automatic grenade launcher (16 explosions) were recorded.
- Krasnopillia community: 4 explosive devices of the VOG (grenade launcher fragmentation rounds) type were dropped from a UAV (4 explosions) and mortar shelling (10 explosions).
- Khotyn community: there was an artillery shelling (2 explosions).
- Yunakivka community: mortar shelling (3 explosions).