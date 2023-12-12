Poland has found ways to unblock the border with Ukraine - Tusk

The new government of Poland has found a way to simultaneously take into account the interests of the protesting carriers and unblock the border with Ukraine.

"This was stated by the Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Poland, Donald Tusk, Censor.NET reports with the reference to Ukrinform."

According to him, the previous government of Mateusz Morawiecki did not take care of the interests of Polish carriers and refused to control the border with Ukraine during the war.

"Out of simple decency, future ministers of this government sat with me for hours, after midnight, and looked for ways to resolve the problem on the Ukrainian-Polish border as soon as possible. We sought and found ways to take into account the needs of Polish drivers as soon as possible and at the same time immediately unblock the border of Ukraine, which is struggling and waiting for the transportation of goods from this blocked motorway, "Tusk said.

