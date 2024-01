"Monobank" Bank was subjected to a massive DDoS attack.

"This was reported by one of the executives of Monobank, Oleh Horokhovskyi, Censor.NET informs.

"Massive DDoS attack on mono. Object of attack: entry points to Amazon (Banks, website). Everything is under control," the report said.

