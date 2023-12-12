Vereshchuk calls on residents of occupied territories not to participate in Russian presidential election

Residents of the Russian-occupied territories should under no circumstances participate in the upcoming Russian presidential elections in 2024.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk said this during a telethon, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"I recommend our people not to go to such elections, not to put any ticks, and even more so not to participate in any commissions or actions offered by the occupying state," Vereshchuk said.

Read more: 58% of Ukrainians agree to continue fighting in case of reduction of Western aid to put pressure on Russia - KIIS poll 58%. INFOGRAPHICS

As reported, on 8 December, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his intention to run in the presidential election in 2024.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on the international community to strongly condemn Russia's intention to hold presidential elections in the occupied Ukrainian territories and to impose sanctions on those involved in their organisation and conduct.