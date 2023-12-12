PO refused to register petition demanding cancellation of Lozovy’s ’amendments’ - Shabunin

The President’s Office refused to register a petition demanding to cancel Lozovy’s "amendments" and veto draft law No. 10060 on strengthening the independence of the SAPO.

The head of the AntAC Vitaliy Shabunin said this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Zelensky's office refused to register a petition demanding the cancellation of the Lozovy-Ionushas amendments. On Friday, we submitted a corresponding petition to the president's website. In it, we offered the president two options for action:

1) to veto the draft law No. 10060 voted by the Rada with proposals;

2) introduce a new draft law," the statement said.

According to Shabunin, the petition was filed after the Rada voted on draft law No. 10060 on Friday, 8 December, at around 4:30 pm.

"Around 18:30 - after the petition was submitted - it became known that Volodymyr Zelensky had signed a bill with the pseudo-cancellation of the Lozovoy-Ionushas amendments. It was precisely because the President had already signed the draft law that the PO refused to register our petition. They say that the issues raised do not fall within the president's powers," said the AntAC head.

"The second point - with a proposal to submit their own draft law - was not seen at point-blank range by the blind Tatars from the PO. The guys got away with it. Is this when the right of legislative initiative was taken away from the president? Article 93 of the Constitution of Ukraine is a special reference for Tatarov and other smart people from the PO: "The right of legislative initiative in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine belongs to the President of Ukraine...", Shabunin added.

The head of the AntAC also cited a number of petitions that the Presidential Office registered without any problems:



1) To invite Macron to give Russia a part of France;

2) Involve homeless people to collect money from those who do not clean up after dogs;

3) Give the Russian military the Darwin Prize;

4) Mobilise the 95th Quarter

"It turns out that Zelensky has the authority to fulfil these petitions. But not to introduce a bill to the Rada? We will submit the petition again. If the clowning is repeated, then, unfortunately, all the tools of electronic democracy can be flushed down the toilet," Shabunin concluded.