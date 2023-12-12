Currently, terms of restoration of Kyivstar services are still unclear, - CEO Komarov

The terms of restoration of Kyivstar’s services are unclear.

This was stated by the company's CEO Oleksandr Komarov, Censor.NET reports.

He clarified that this morning Kyivstar became the target of a powerful hacker attack, which temporarily disrupted communication and Internet services.

"The timeframe for restoring services is still unclear. We are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack," Komarov said.

This morning, on December 12, there was a large-scale failure at Kyivstar mobile operator.

Kyivstar reported about a powerful hacker attack.