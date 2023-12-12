SSU investigates cyberattack on Kyivstar. Version of Russian special services involvement is being considered

The Security Service of Ukraine has opened a criminal investigation into a cyberattack on one of the national mobile operators Kyivstar. The possibility of Russian special services being involved is not ruled out.

The proceedings were opened under eight articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. In particular, these are:

Art. 361 (unauthorized interference with the operation of information (automated), electronic communication, information and communication systems, electronic communication networks);

Art. 361-1 (creation for unlawful use, distribution or sale of malicious software or hardware, as well as their distribution or sale);

Art. 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine);

Art. 111 (high treason);

Art. 113 (sabotage);

Art. 437 (planning, preparation, initiation and conduct of aggressive war);

Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war);

Art. 255 (creation, leadership of a criminal community or criminal organization, as well as participation in it).

One of the versions currently being investigated by SSU investigators is that Russian special services may be behind the hacker attack.

"Immediately after the incident occurred, the SSU operational and investigative group arrived at the company's offices to document all the circumstances of the attack. In addition, the SSU cyber specialists are working at the scene to provide assistance to Kyivstar employees and coordinate the efforts of all government agencies to restore the network as soon as possible," the statement said.

This morning, on December 12, there was a large-scale failure at Kyivstar mobile operator.

Kyivstar reported about a powerful hacker attack.