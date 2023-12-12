Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) cyber units hacked Russian Tax Service: Entire database and its backups destroyed

The cyber units of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine conducted a successful operation, attacking the Russian tax system.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine.

"During the special operation, military intelligence officers managed to penetrate one of the well-protected key central servers of the Federal Tax Service (FTS of RF), and then more than 2,300 of its regional servers throughout Russia, as well as in the temporarily occupied Crimea," the statement said.

Thus, as a result of the cyberattack, all servers received malware. At the same time, the Russian IT company Office.ed-it.ru, which served the Federal Tax Service of the Russian Federation, was attacked in the same way.

As a result of two cyberattacks, the configuration files that have been ensuring the functioning of the extensive tax system of the Russian Federation for years were completely eliminated - the entire database and its backup copies were destroyed.

"Communication between the central office in Moscow and 2,300 Russian territorial offices is paralyzed, as well as between the Federal Tax Service and Office.ed-it.ru, which was a data center (data bank) for the tax authorities. In fact, we are talking about the complete destruction of the infrastructure of one of the main state bodies of terrorist Russia and numerous related tax data for a long period.

Internet traffic of tax data across Russia has been taken over by Ukraine's military intelligence.

The Russians have been trying to restore the tax service's operation for four days in a row without success. According to experts, the paralysis of the Russian Federal Tax Service will last at least a month. At the same time, it is impossible to resuscitate the tax system of the aggressor state in full," the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine explained.

It is noted that in this way, the Kremlin temporarily lost control over taxes and fees.

