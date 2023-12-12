Ukraine received signal from Hungary about "window of opportunity" at EU summit, - Kuleba

Ukraine has received the first non-public and unofficial signal from Hungary that indicates a window of opportunity for Kyiv at the EU summit. Budapest wants a slower process for Kyiv’s membership in order to carefully study the implications of joining the bloc.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine as stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba during a telethon.

According to him, there is not a single country that does not want to see Ukraine join the European Union. There is only Hungary, which wants a slower process to carefully study the consequences of accession.

"But yesterday, as a result of my long conversation with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, the threat that Hungary is in principle against Ukraine's membership in the EU has been completely removed. He confirmed that this is not the issue at all," Kuleba said.

Kuleba noted that he could not be frank and straightforward on this issue because "the stakes are extremely high".

"But today we have received the first non-public and unofficial signal from Hungary, which indicates a window of opportunity. That's how I'll put it," the minister said.

In addition, Kuleba stressed the positive official signal from the Slovak government to support the opening of negotiations with Ukraine on EU membership.