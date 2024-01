Russian occupation forces are shelling Kherson.

This was announced by the head of the CMA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

"Russian occupation forces are shelling Kherson! Explosions are heard in the Korabelny district and the city centre.

Move to safer places! Do not stay in the open!" - the message reads.

