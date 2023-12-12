Hacker attack on Kyivstar did not affect servicemen at all, they use other communications - Land Forces

The Land Forces commented on the hacker attack on the Kyivstar mobile operator.

This was stated by Volodymyr Fito, head of the public relations service of the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"On the front line, the military uses a slightly different connection, so... The situation has absolutely no impact on the military's actions, so there may be some inconvenience for ordinary civilians. It doesn't matter for the military at all," he said.

This morning, on December 12, there was a large-scale failure at Kyivstar mobile operator.

Kyivstar reported about a powerful hacker attack.

The SSU is investigating the cyberattack. The version that Russian special services were involved in is being considered.

