Russian troops unsuccessfully try to attack Synkivka near Kupiansk, 10 attacks repelled overnight, 189 occupants and 17 pieces of equipment destroyed - Land Forces

Russian occupants are trying to capture the village of Synkivka in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region with all their efforts, but they are not successful.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, Volodymyr Fito, head of the public relations service of the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this during the telethon.

"The enemy is trying to advance with all its might and is pulling up reserves from its assault units to continue its offensive attempts. At this stage, they are not successful, over the past day (Ukrainian military - ed.) repelled 10 enemy attacks - near Synkivka, Spirne, Vesele," said Fito.

According to him, the enemy is not actively using unmanned aerial vehicles due to difficult weather conditions, launching only seven drones per day, but making 304 attacks in the entire Kupiansk direction during this period.

"Nevertheless, we managed to destroy the population of Russian occupants on the territory of Ukraine in the amount of 189 people, destroyed 17 units of enemy equipment: one tank, five infantry fighting vehicles-1, two infantry fighting vehicles-2. We can see that the enemy is active, the enemy does not stop its attempts to attack in the direction of Kupyansk, has not abandoned its intentions and, despite huge losses in manpower, still continues to advance in this direction," said the representative of the Land Forces.

When asked about the strategic interest of Synkivka for the occupiers, Fito answered: "Synkivka can be a future foothold for a further offensive on the city of Kupiansk itself; it is not so much Synkivka itself as the city of Kupiansk itself that is important both logistically and image-wise."

