Ministry of Defence: Umerov and Zaluzhny visit positions in Eastern direction. PHOTOS

Minister of Defence Rustem Umerov and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Valeriy Zaluzhny visited the positions of soldiers in the Eastern direction and congratulated them on the Day of the Land Forces. The Minister presented state awards to the soldiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defence.

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrsky, Commander of the Khortytsia Joint Forces Operation, briefed the Minister and the Chief of the Army on the situation in the Eastern direction. They also discussed the key needs of Ukrainian soldiers, which are necessary for the effective destruction of the enemy.





It is noted that in addition to front-line support and key needs of the army, the issues of training recruits and strengthening fortifications along the entire contact line were discussed during the trip.

"We are working to increase the supply of weapons to the frontline, launching production, expanding the possibilities of purchasing UAVs (both reconnaissance and attack), and we are in daily contact with our partners," Umerov said.