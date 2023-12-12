NABU and SAPO serve suspicion notice to former first deputy of State Property Fund Kudin - sources

The NABU and the SAPO served another member of the criminal organisation headed by the former head of the SPFU, whose activities caused over UAH 400 million in losses to the state.

According to Censor.NET's sources, it is Denys Kudin, former first deputy head of the SPF, former first deputy minister of economy and executive vice president for corporate strategy and development at Ukrnafta.

His actions are classified under Part 3 of Article 255 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the former head of the SPFU, together with his accomplices, appointed "his" people as directors of Odesa Port Plant JSC and United Mining and Chemical Company JSC. The latter entered into contracts with pre-determined companies and sold the products at reduced prices. The difference in value was withdrawn and converted for the benefit of the criminal organisation.

In total, there are 11 suspects in the criminal proceedings.

