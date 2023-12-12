US imposes large-scale package of sanctions against Russia and other countries

The US government imposed sanctions on more than 250 individuals and organisations in Russia and other countries related to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and its assistance to Russia in circumventing earlier restrictions.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in an official statement by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Ukrinform reports.

"The State Department is imposing restrictions on more than 100 legal entities and individuals, including those involved in sanctions evasion, strengthening Russia's ability to wage war against Ukraine, and expanding Russian energy production and exports," the statement said.

It is noted that the sanctions list includes organisations involved in the transfer of military equipment and ammunition from the DPRK to Russia.

At the same time, the Ministry of Finance imposed sanctions on more than 150 individuals and legal entities, including international networks used by Russia to circumvent restrictions, third-country suppliers to Russia's military-industrial base, and financial institutions.

In this regard, the US Treasury Department said that sanctions were imposed, in particular, against companies and individuals in Russia, China, Hong Kong and Pakistan who assist in the purchase of Chinese-made technology by Russians. In addition, restrictions have been imposed on seven companies in Turkey that supplied bearings, capacitors, chips, radio navigation systems and other products that could be used for military purposes to Russia.

Read more: EU imposes sanctions on Iranian UAV manufacturers

Sanctions have also been imposed against a list of companies based in the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, Singapore, Kyrgyzstan and other countries. All of them are in one way or another connected to illegal schemes of supplying Russia with products that the Kremlin regime uses to strengthen its military machine.