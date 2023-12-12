Umerov about possible resignations of Zaluzhny and Nayev: There is no such issue today. VIDEO

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umerov said that the resignation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s Chief Commander Valery Zaluzhny and the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Nayev is not currently being discussed.

"In this regard, this is not a question. I know he is being shaken both internally and externally... We always joke about this issue with Valery Fedorovich. I say: "Who's firing you this time?" I mean, in this regard, I am always open: if there are such questions, I will inform you immediately. There are no such questions. There were transitional appointments for some commanders," Umerov said at a briefing, answering journalists' questions about possible personnel changes in the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the resignations of the Chief Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny and the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Nayev and whether the minister had made relevant submissions.

According to him, "there are no such issues that the Russians or our enemies want to undermine".

"I am probably the fifth minister in this position. I don't know how many times he was the head of state. I mean, everyone changes. Everyone changes completely. We will do whatever it takes to win. But today there is no such question (about the resignations of Zaluzhny and Nayev - Ed.)," Umerov added.

At the same time, he noted that there are always changes in the military component, i.e. "rotations, changes, sometimes regeneration, someone is transferred to the reserves".