During December 12, Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in six directions, 37 assaults were repelled near Avdiivka, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on December 12, 2023.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The evening summary states: "The 657th day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues.

The Russian Federation continues to wage a war of aggression. Despite significant losses, it did not abandon its plans for the full occupation of Ukraine. The enemy continues to ignore the laws and customs of war, uses terror tactics, launches strikes, and shells both military and civilian targets.

The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

There were 73 combat engagements over the day.

Read more: Zelenskyy begins working visit to United States, meeting with Biden is planned - President’s Office

In total, the enemy launched 1 missile and 3 air strikes, fired more than 38 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There were no signs of offensive groups forming. Certain units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. Artillery and mortar shelling of the Russian occupiers suffered about 15 settlements, among them Popivka of the Chernihiv region; Seredyna Buda, Veselivka of the Sumy region; Chervona Zoria, Kozacha Lopan, Lukiantsi, Zelene of the Kharkiv region.

Read more: Defence Forces destroy 6,780 occupiers and 690 pieces of weapons and military equipment over week, - Ministry of Defence. INFOGRAPHICS

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 8 enemy attacks in the areas of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka of the Kharkiv region. About 10 settlements, in particular, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kupiansk, Ivanivka, Berestove of the Kharkiv region, came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Lyman direction, the defense forces repelled 2 enemy attacks in the Makiivka area of the Luhansk region. More than 10 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar shelling by the occupiers, including Nevske, Bilohorivka, Serebrianskyi forestry in the Luhansk region and Torske, Serebrianka, Verkhnokamianske of the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, units of the Defense Forces repelled 4 enemy attacks in the areas of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements were under artillery and mortar fire, in particular Vasiukivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, New York of the Donetsk region.

Read more: Russians transfer landing force to left bank of Kherson region, trying to penetrate rear of AFU

In the Marinka direction, the defense forces continue to restrain the enemy in the areas of Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region, where the enemy carried out 10 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our defenders. The following areas came under artillery and mortar fire from the occupiers: Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) operations. About 10 settlements, in particular, Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Urozhaine of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the defense forces repelled 4 enemy attacks in the areas north of Pryiutne and west of Verbove of the Zaporizhzhia region. Artillery and mortar shelling were hit by more than 20 settlements, among them Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Piatykhatky, Plavni of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Read more: 337 occupiers were eliminated in a day in Tavria direction

In the Kherson direction, Ivanivka, Vysoke, Antonivka, Veletenske and the regional center of the Kherson region, as well as Ochakiv of the Mykolaiv region suffered artillery shelling by the enemy.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region. They continue to inflict fire damage on the enemy.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck the area of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment.

Units of missile forces hit the command post of the Russian occupiers, 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and 1 enemy ammunition depot."

Read more: In Lyman-Kupiansk direction, bad weather made it difficult to use drones, 109 occupiers were eliminated during day, - Ground troops