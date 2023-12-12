Elections in EU countries could be targeted by Russian cyberattacks - Canadian intelligence

Given the importance of European military and economic support for Ukraine, elections in EU countries could be a target for Russian cyberattacks.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this is stated in a report by the Centre for Communications Security.

"The European elections in 2023 and 2024 could be a target for Russia given the importance of European military and economic support for Ukraine," the document says.

It is noted that China and Russia are responsible for the majority of state-sponsored cyberattacks against electoral systems and processes around the world.

"Malicious cyber activities, the organisers of which have been identified, are likely to influence the elections to achieve strategic goals in geopolitical regions of interest to Russia and China," the intelligence service believes.

In some cases, "cyber activities are politically motivated and aimed at the democratic processes of a particular country." "For example, pro-Russian cybercriminals associated with the state directed their actions against elections in states that supported Ukraine," the document states.