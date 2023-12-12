Austria blocks 12th package of EU anti-Russian sanctions through Raiffeisen Bank - media

EU envoys have so far failed to reach an agreement on the 12th package of EU sanctions against Russia, this time because of Austria’s position, which does not like the fact that Raiffeisen Bank is on the list of war sponsors.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to European Pravda, this was stated by Radio Liberty's European Affairs Director, Ricard Jozwiak.

According to him, Austria's dissatisfaction is caused by the fact that Ukraine has added the Austrian Raiffeisen Bank International to the list of international sponsors of the war.

"EU ambassadors have not yet agreed on the 12th package of sanctions against Russia. Now Austria is complaining that Raiffeisen Bank is on the Ukrainian NGO blacklist," the journalist wrote.

Raiffeisen is one of the few European banks that continue to operate in Russia, and the bank has benefited by 200% from the sanctions that have led to the exit of its competitors from the Russian market.

