HACCU ordered police to investigate Dubinskyi’s beating in pre-trial detention center (updated)

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACCU) has decreed to order the Shevchenkivskyi District Police to launch a pre-trial investigation into the beating of People’s Deputy Oleksandr Dubinskyi in the Kyiv pre-trial detention center.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Dubinsky.pro telegram channel, where the People's Deputy's lawyers are currently publishing messages.

It is also noted that earlier, the Shevchenkivskyi Court of Kyiv, represented by Judge Sydorov, considered Dubinskyi's application without his presence, without case materials, did not see the elements of a crime in the People's Deputy's beating and refused to register the relevant application in the URPI (Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations).

The lawyers also reported that the Pecherskyi court (Judge Shaputko) ruled to apply security measures to People's Deputy Dubinskyi while he is in the pre-trial detention center. He will be held in solitary confinement, separately from others.

As a reminder, on 2 December 2023, Dubinskyi claimed that he had been injured in a pre-trial detention centre. Later, the Kyiv police denied the information about the beating. The detention center is preparing an appeal against the actions of the lawyers.

On 13 November 2023, the SSU served People's Deputy Dubinskyi with a notice of suspicion of high treason. He was arrested for 2 months without bail.

Earlier it was reported that Dubinskyi, on the pretence of accompanying his sick father, went abroad and is now resting in Barcelona with his girlfriend.

On July 3, the SSU conducted searches at Dubinskyi's home. The next day, he said that a draft of the interrogation protocol in the Derkach case had been seized from him, in which he allegedly mentioned facts of the President's Office's participation in this treason.

Dubinskyi was also notified of suspicion of organizing a scheme for draft dodgers to travel abroad.

On December 7, the Kyiv Court of Appeal left People's Deputy Dubinskyi in custody.