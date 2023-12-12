House Speaker Johnson: White House should provide Congress with clear statement of US strategy for Ukraine

The U.S. Congress has not received clear information from the White House on the strategy for Ukraine, which is necessary to approve the next aid package for Kyiv.

This was stated by the Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"From the day I took office, I asked the White House for clarity. We need a clear strategy for Ukraine's success. So far, the answers have been insufficient. They have not provided us with the details we have repeatedly asked for," Johnson told reporters after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to Johnson, the administration of US President Joe Biden is asking for billions of dollars, but does not provide a clear plan for Ukraine. "We need to be clear about what we are doing in Ukraine and how we will properly oversee the spending of precious American taxpayer dollars," he emphasized.

According to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, "radical transformations" in US immigration and border policy are also needed to help Ukraine.

At the same time, Johnson added that he had reassured Zelenskyy of Washington's support.