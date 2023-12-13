US Congress should approve aid to Ukraine, not make Christmas gift to Putin: Biden

The US Congress needs to provide Ukraine with additional funding before they go on holiday and give Putin the greatest Christmas gift they can make.

This was stated by US President Joe Biden before negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports with the reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We have seen what happens when dictators do not pay the price for the damage, debt, and destruction they inflict and continue to act," he said.

"The threat to America, Europe and the world will only grow if we do not act. And I intend to act, "Biden said.

According to Zelenskyy, the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces "daily prove that Ukraine can win."

Our forces are advancing, and we have successfully defeated Russia on the Black Sea, and Russia is burying the remnants of its navy at a remote base. Meanwhile, Ukraine has created an export corridor in the Black Sea, which really stimulates our economy and global food security, "the President of Ukraine said.

"Our goals for 2024 are clear - to deprive Russia of its advantage and disrupt its offensive operations. And I think it's real, "Zelenskyy said.

"We also need to work faster with frozen Russian assets, more than 300 billion frozen assets of terrorists, and we must use them to protect against Russian terrorism," he added.

