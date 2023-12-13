Ceding territories is absolute madness - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the proposal to cede territory for the sake of possible war cessation "madness."

He made this statement during a joint press conference in Washington, following a closed-door meeting with President Joe Biden, as reported by Censor.NET, citing Ukrainska Pravda.

The President of Ukraine was surprised at how Ukraine could simply give up its territories. He also added that he did not know who was talking about it, but he had one question for them: "Are they ready to give their children into the hands of terrorists?"

"This is absolute madness. We often remember God, and it's definitely not Christian. There live our people, families, there are children. And all this is part of Ukrainian society. We talk about living people, they are bullied, they are raped, they were killed. And we know that very well.

The question is not only in the territory, the question is in living people, their fate. The question is in these families, their children, "Zelenskyy said.

