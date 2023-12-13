Canada will help Ukraine become member of European Union, - Foreign Minister Joly

Canada will actively assist Ukraine on the path to gaining membership in the European Union and will be inclined to similar assistance from international partners.

This was announced on the air of the CBC channel by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, Censor.NET informs, citing Ukrinform.

She called Russia's decision to illegally invade Ukraine a strategic mistake, because "in this way the Russian Federation isolated itself from the world diplomatically, politically, economically and militarily." The diplomat is convinced that "we should continue to maintain this advantage over the aggressor."

Joly also noted that Canada will support Ukraine on the path to membership in the European Union.

"We will continue to support Ukraine, we will force the administration of Joe Biden and the EU to continue to help it, as well as to accept Ukraine into the EU, as this is critically important for its future, "said the head of the Canadian Foreign Ministry.

Joly stressed the importance of further support for Ukraine by all NATO member states and stressed that transatlantic and European security is on the agenda.