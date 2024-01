Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Oslo on an unannounced visit to attend the Nordic leaders’ summit.

This is reported by Radio Svoboda, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that Zelenskyy will meet with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

The main topic of the meeting will be defense and security cooperation. The summit will also discuss further support for Ukraine.

